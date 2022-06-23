Base Repairs Begin Tomorrow on Route 322 in Lancaster County

06/23/2022

Delays expected

Harrisburg, PA – A PennDOT maintenance crew in Lancaster County is scheduled to begin base repairs tomorrow on Route 322 between Route 23 in East Earl Township and Martindale Road (Route 1010) in Ephrata Township.







Work will be from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM Friday, June 24, and continue during those same hours Monday and Tuesday, June 27-28.







Delays are expected. Motorists should seek alternate routes.







Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8



Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects



MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



