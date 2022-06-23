Submit Release
Gov. Gordon announces wild bison license raffle winner

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $22,050.

6/21/2022 11:38:01 PM

Cheyenne - Governor Mark Gordon is pleased to congratulate Norma Winder of Jackson as the 2022 winner of the Wyoming Governor's Wild Bison raffle. For the third year, Governor Gordon donated a bison license to support Wyoming wildlife conservation. 

“I thank all those who purchased a raffle ticket to support Wyoming’s spectacular wildlife,” Governor Gordon said. “The amount donated by these Wyoming hunters shows just how much we all care about our wildlife and our culture of hunting.”

The raffle, which was only open to Wyoming residents, raised $22,050. Proceeds will go to the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition to help support efforts to sustain Wyoming’s wildlife. To learn more about 2022 projects, visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

 

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov))

- WGFD -

