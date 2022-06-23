Two-Year Fire Investigation Leads to Indictment of Two West Tennessee Women

CAMDEN – An extensive investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire has resulted in the indictment of two West Tennessee women.

On October 2, 2019, the Chalk Level and Holladay Fire Departments responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of Douglas Drive in Holladay and requested the assistance of TBI. As predicated by original jurisdiction and at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matt Stowe, TBI began an investigation. Over more than two years, agents developed information that identified Candace L. Wright (DOB: 1/13/84), of Camden, and Sharon R. Collins (DOB: 12/26/87), of Jackson, as the individuals responsible.

On Wednesday, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wright with Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, Theft of Property over $10,000, and Possession of Scheduled VI with Intent to Sell. Collins was indicted on counts of Arson, Vandalism over $250,000, Aggravated Burglary, and Theft of Property over $10,000.

Today, Wright and Collins were taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail. Bond is set at $75,000 for Wright and $25,000 for Collins.

Wright Collins