Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,468 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Upson County

Thomaston, GA (June 23, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Thomaston, Upson County, GA. The Upson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 10:40 p.m., the Upson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man causing a disturbance and wanting to harm himself at a home on North Street in Thomaston. Deputies responded to the home and encountered the homeowner, Timothy Charles Gravitt, age 49, in the yard armed with a handgun. Deputies ordered Gravitt to drop the handgun, but he refused and pointed it at a deputy. The deputy then shot Gravitt. Gravitt was taken to Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston where he died. 

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This is the 61st officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Upson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.