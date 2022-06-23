Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003468
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 / 0605 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Graham Road, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
During the month of June, 2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police suspected that crack cocaine was being distributed from a residence belonging to Rex Comstock on Graham Road, Williamstown. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that Comstock was facilitating the distribution of crack cocaine from his residence.
On 06/23/2022, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks and Officers with Barre City PD executed a search warrant on Comstock’s residence. During the search of the residence, Troopers located approximately 7 grams of crack cocaine. Investigation revealed that Comstock had court ordered conditions of release not to buy, have or use regulated drugs.
Comstock was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division and released.
ACCUSED: Rex Comstock
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 at 0800 AM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861