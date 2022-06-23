Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,469 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3003468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                            

STATION:  Berlin                   

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 / 0605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Graham Road, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the month of June, 2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police suspected that crack cocaine was being distributed from a residence belonging to Rex Comstock on Graham Road, Williamstown. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that Comstock was facilitating the distribution of crack cocaine from his residence.

 

On 06/23/2022, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks and Officers with Barre City PD executed a search warrant on Comstock’s residence. During the search of the residence, Troopers located approximately 7 grams of crack cocaine. Investigation revealed that Comstock had court ordered conditions of release not to buy, have or use regulated drugs.

 

Comstock was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division and released.

 

ACCUSED: Rex Comstock

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 at 0800 AM          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.