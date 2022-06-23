Berlin Barracks / Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003468

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/23/2022 / 0605 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Graham Road, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

During the month of June, 2022, Troopers with the Vermont State Police suspected that crack cocaine was being distributed from a residence belonging to Rex Comstock on Graham Road, Williamstown. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that Comstock was facilitating the distribution of crack cocaine from his residence.

On 06/23/2022, Troopers with the Berlin Barracks and Officers with Barre City PD executed a search warrant on Comstock’s residence. During the search of the residence, Troopers located approximately 7 grams of crack cocaine. Investigation revealed that Comstock had court ordered conditions of release not to buy, have or use regulated drugs.

Comstock was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division and released.

ACCUSED: Rex Comstock

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine and Violation of Conditions of Release

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2022 at 0800 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861