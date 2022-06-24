Netgate Releases TNSR High Performance Router Version 22.06
TNSR® software, Release 22.06 is available! TNSR is a high speed vRouter solution capable of addressing the needs of businesses and service providers.
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® today announced availability of its latest version of TNSR® software, Release 22.06. TNSR is a high speed vRouter solution capable of addressing the high-performance edge routing, cloud connectivity, and robust IPsec site-to-site VPN needs of businesses and service providers. The product integrates Vector Packet Processing (VPP), Free Range Routing (FRR) - and other open-source projects - with Netgate control and management planes into a production-ready, secure networking solution. This integration saves organizations from the expertise, time and expense required to raise open-source project software into high-speed production-ready commercial solutions.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
The 22.06 release adds IPFIX flow reporting, initial support for WireGuard VPN tunnels, improved route display, the ability to selectively enable and disable IPsec tunnels, along with numerous bug fixes and other improvements.
Because of the TNSR architecture and fast vector processing capabilities in VPP, the WireGuard implementation in TNSR is much faster than the standard in kernel Ubuntu / Linux WireGuard implementations.
“With progress on highly requested features like standardized flow reporting, release 22.06 is another important step forward for our customers as they expand their high-speed routed networks.” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “We look forward to working with our customers to explore new implementations utilizing WireGuard VPN capabilities between the network edge, data centers and the cloud.“
Netgate is also pleased to report the transition to Ubuntu Server Release 20.04.4 Long Term Support (LTS) as the base operating system for TNSR has been extremely successful. Building on this progress, upgrades from TNSR software Release 22.02 to 22.06 are supported for current customers, and new customers can install TNSR 22.06 on this Ubuntu LTS version directly.
TNSR software is made available via a bare metal image for non-Netgate appliances and virtual machines, software instances on Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure cloud service provider marketplaces, and factory installed on Netgate 1537 and 1541 appliances. Please read the release notes for more information.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense® products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world’s leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
