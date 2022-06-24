Jason McDonald Consulting Announces New Content on Social Media Expert Witness Services
Attorneys are often befuddled by social media as are judges and juries.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason McDonald, an expert on search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads, is proud to announce new content on his social media expert witness services. Dr. McDonald has been an expert witness in federal and state course across a variety of issues, including SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media.
“Attorneys are often befuddled by social media as are judges and juries,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting, Agency based in San Francisco. “The newly announced content on my website helps everyone online find information on social media expert witness services. In the courtroom, I help judges, juries, and lawyers understand the facts and basics of social media across platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and even YouTube.”
Persons interested in learning more can visit the newly updated content at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/blog/2022/06/smm-expert-w/. Attorneys who want to explore social media expert witness services can visit https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/seo-consultant/social-media-expert-witness/ or reach out for a no obligation consultation. Each case is unique, and Dr. McDonald will work hard to investigate the facts, explain them, and work with the legal staff so that the correct facts are presented to a judge or jury. Social media can be quite complicated, but the strategy is to take complex facts and concepts and explain them in layman’s terms. The fact that Dr. McDonald teaches social media for Stanford Continuing Studies (http://rb.gy/tavuos) is validation of his expertise not just as an expert but as a teacher. Indeed, Dr. McDonald’s 2022 Social Media Marketing Workbook has been featured in many best social media book lists, as for example at https://teambuilding.com/blog/social-media-marketing-books. The book is used in many universities and colleges as a complementary, practical text to more academic treatises. Another good resource for attorneys is Dr. McDonald’s newly updated page at SEAK (https://www.seakexperts.com/members/11579-jason-mcdonald) which highlights his expert witness services.
Dr. McDonald has been in three trials and two binding arbitrations and has been certified as an expert witness in SEO, Google Ads, and Social Media in various state and federal courts. Attorneys can request references and more information on demand.
ABOUT JASON MCDONALD
Jason McDonald is director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults to San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing. Jason is known as an expert in social media marketing in the San Francisco Bay Area.
