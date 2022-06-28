Space Force Association Appoints Liteye Systems’ CEO, Kenneth Geyer to Board of Directors
We are proud to be one of the founding supporters of Space Force Association and their commitment to our U.S. Guardians.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) appoints Liteye Systems, Inc. co-founder and CEO Kenneth Geyer to its Board of Directors. Mr. Geyer is an avid supporter of both the Space Force association and the Guardians it serves. Under his direction, Liteye Systems is an industry leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) and Critical Infrastructure protection and was recently awarded the ESGR Patriot Award (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve).
The Space Force Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as the only professional military association whose sole purpose is supporting the U.S. Space Force through research, education, and advocacy to achieve superior national space power. The organization is open to both military and civilians.
Bill Woolf, Col. USAF (ret.) SFA president and founder, remarked, “Mr. Geyer is a long-time supporter of our defense culture and the men and women in the armed services. He brings a broad base of knowledge and expertise to the SFA Board. We look forward to working with Kenneth and are grateful for his support of the SFA.”
Kenneth Geyer has always focused on defense technology, from virtual reality systems to the rapid proliferation of commercial drones and a need for counter unmanned systems. Mr. Geyer’s focus is to provide advanced products that provide customers with tools to achieve their goals. He has successfully launched multiple companies within the Aerospace and military industry that primarily focused on cutting-edge technologies and bringing these products to market.
As a small business, Liteye has strategically aligned with key partners and continually brings new and cutting-edge solutions to the market. Liteye's Counter Unmanned Defense systems are deployed with the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army in eight countries that defend lives & critical infrastructure from enemy drones.
“Liteye has focused on launch protection, to ensure we can get assets into space without rogue operators interfering with operations. We are proud to be one of the founding supporters of the Space Force Association and their commitment to our U.S. Guardians,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye Systems. “I’m honored to be working with SFA as a small business in the defense industry.”
Liteye Systems started in Colorado 20 years ago with a vision that today has expanded to 80k sq. feet of manufacturing space and 50 employees who are mission-driven to develop and produce products that help American warfighters all over the world.
About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com):
Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacture of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com.
About the Space Force Association (SFA):
The Space Force Association is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
