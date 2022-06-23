Submit Release
Soli Solutions Launches SUSTAIN by Soli™

Activating Sustainability to Improve Brand Engagement

Activating Sustainability to Improve Brand Engagement
— Bill Leslie, CEO
CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soli ®, the company that activates corporate sustainability on an individual level to increase brand engagement, announces a new direct marketing program to help advertising, retail and CPG brands leverage their sustainability initiatives.

SUSTAIN by Soli™ is a turnkey program that converts a company’s sustainability efforts into powerful marketing initiatives. Now companies can engage consumers in the discussion that is important to them, namely fighting climate change. Not only can consumers take meaningful climate action with everyday purchases, they can also own the fractional offsets from their interactions with brands.

“Soli has leveraged its custom brand engagement platform and has created a turnkey solution designed specifically for advertising, retail and CPG companies,” stated CEO Bill Leslie. “Climate change is key decision driver for consumers. They want to make a difference, but they’re unsure of how to proceed.”

“We’ve taken our core Soli Solutions program and streamlined it for easy implementation. Our new SUSTAIN by Soli program enables any advertising, retail or CPG company to suddenly create a bond with their customers based on fighting climate change,” he continued.

“Consumers have been frustrated with the slow pace of real climate action on the part of corporations, and have been demanding that companies do their part. They want to be involved on a personal level. Soli Solutions enables this through our unique patented solution,” he added.


About Soli Solutions, Inc.
Soli improves a brand’s competitive advantage and ROI by shifting customers from transactional to emotional loyalty, allowing them to participate in a company’s sustainability initiatives on a direct, one-to-one basis.
For Media Inquiries, Contact:
Lilliane LeBel
Chief Marketing Officer
603-731-4016
llebel@solipoints.com

Lilliane LeBel
Soli
+1 603-731-4016
