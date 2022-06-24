Joe Laskowski Joins PACE as Senior Vice President of Member Services

Laskowski will revitalize business development and membership growth initiatives for the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE).

BROWNSBURG, INDIANA, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Senior Vice President of Member Services, Joe Laskowski will revitalize business development and membership growth initiatives for the Professional Associations for Customer Engagement (PACE).

Joe is uniquely qualified to provide high-level vision and industry insight after serving seven years on the board for the Consumer Consent Council, which was acquired by PACE earlier this year. PACE and the Consumer Consent Council support business success by promoting effective and compliant best practices for customer engagement and business growth, while also advocating at the federal and state levels to support ethical customer experiences. As well as already being thoroughly familiar with both organization and their initiatives, he also brings nearly 30 years of executive-level sales, performance marketing, and management experience.

Joe expressed, "I'm truly excited for the future of the organization as well as the value we will bring to our member community. I look forward to collaborating with our thousands of members and spreading the word about the value of joining this diverse organization."

Rob Seaver, PACE Executive Director, conveyed equal enthusiasm, "Joe's broad range of experience and intimate working knowledge of the industry will contribute to the growth of the organization, but most importantly it will benefit our members. We are fortunate to have him join our team, and nobody is better qualified for the task at hand. He's a proven leader who has the unique dual skills to think strategically about the future while also understanding the minute details needed to accomplish those goals. His track record of success speaks for itself."

Career highlights of Joe's include multiple startups as well as serving in vice presidential roles at several global organizations. He is a graduate of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas Business School. He begins his new role at PACE June 20, 2022.

The PACE Mission

As a community, PACE advocates for and promotes best practices, emerging technology and thought leadership to and by its customer experience professional members to stimulate exceptional customer service, business growth and personal development.

PACE provides value to members by providing:

- A unified voice in advocating on behalf of the customer experience industry

- Programs for sharing industry best practices and advancing professional education

- Meaningful and productive networking opportunities and events

- Compliance education and accreditation

To learn more about PACE, visit paceassociation.org.