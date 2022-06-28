Symbol Security launches Cyber Threat Surveillance giving Deep and Dark Web visibility
Cyber Threat Surveillance will provide dark web visibility to companies of all sizes; made available to MSP and Cyber Security Consultants
Small and mid sized businesses, and the thousands of MSPs, vCISO’s and Security Consultants that support them can now gain much needed dark web visibility at price point that makes sense.”MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Symbol Security is announcing the launch of its Cyber Threat Surveillance feature which will enable thousands of customers to gain access to critical visibility of surface web, deep web, and dark web activity involving their most critical assets.
Cybercrime is an epidemic, and education coupled with proactive awareness and visibility are keys to reducing cybercrime and overall cyber risk. While services like Cyber Threat Surveillance exist today, they are typically built and priced for a more sophisticated global enterprise or Fortune 1000 business. With Symbol’s Cyber Threat Surveillance, the delivery of surface, deep, and dark web visibility is now available in a package and price model that fits most SMB and mid market clients.
“The launch of our Cyber Threat Surveillance service provides previously unattainable darknet visibility for customers with modest budgets” said Symbol Security President and Co-Founder Craig Sandman, “Now, small to mid sized businesses, and the thousands of MSPs, vCISO’s and Security Consultants that serve this space can gain much needed deep and dark web visibility at a price point that make sense.”
Symbol will launch these services through its thousands of sales partners, vCISO consultants, and its MSP/MSSP community. Symbol will also be announcing special promotions for its partner community in conjunction with this launch. Please contact Symbol's MSP and Partner team at sales@symblsecurity.com for more information.
About Symbol Security:
Symbol Security’s SaaS platform helps customers reduce their cyber risk, and adhere to industry compliance requirements. Through authentic simulated phishing exercises, interactive training content, and awareness of risk data across domain registries, and the dark web, Symbol helps companies identify and act on potential points of cyber risk. Symbol can be operated by company administrators with ease or leveraged by Managed Security Service Providers as part of their security offerings.
