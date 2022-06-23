Carolina Food Service expanding operations in Horry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carolina Food Service, a full-service food distribution company, today announced plans to expand operations in Horry County. The company’s more than $3.7 million investment will create 71 new jobs.

Founded in 2009, Carolina Food Service is a privately owned food distributer that services food establishments in North and South Carolina. Specializing in the Hispanic and Latino restaurants market, the company produces meats, condiments, spices, disposable goods and more.

Located in Loris Commerce Park in Loris, Carolina Food Service’s expansion will enable growth to meet increasing demand. The company is purchasing an additional nine acres within the industrial park and adding 20,000 square feet to Carolina Food Service’s existing facility.

Individuals interested in joining the Carolina Food Service team should apply online at SC Works.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Horry County to assist with costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“I am truly excited and beyond grateful for our Carolina Food Service family. All their hard work and relentless efforts have put us in an accelerated pace of growth. And, for closing in on accomplishing our goal of becoming a relevant player in the regional food service scene. Also, and just as important, is to recognize and appreciate the strong and favorable business environment provided by the state of South Carolina. To the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, city of Loris, Horry County, South Carolina Department of Commerce, Governor McMaster, our deepest appreciation for all your support and for setting a healthy stage for businesses like ours to thrive.” -Carolina Food Service President and CEO Juan Serrato

“Carolina Food Service has been a key part of our thriving food distribution industry, and this expansion will allow them to further expand their footprint in South Carolina. We congratulate them on their more than $3.7 million investment that will create 71 new jobs for Horry County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited that Carolina Food Service continues to find success in our state. South Carolina has an appetizing food distribution industry where companies can thrive, and Carolina Food Service is proof of that. We look forward to their continued growth in Horry County and the entire state of South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Carolina Food Service is a South Carolina agribusiness success story. Their latest commitment means more jobs and more opportunities for the people who make up our state’s largest industry.” -South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers

“Carolina Food Service of Loris has been an asset to our area for more than a decade. We are proud of their success and trust in our area. The expansion of Carolina Food Service proves that our area has the business climate, workforce, infrastructure, community support and belief in our leaders to be successful in Horry County. Today, we celebrate with Carolina Food Service and look forward to being a part of their growth. On behalf of the county council and all partners involved, we congratulate Carolina Food Service of Loris and look forward to many more exciting things to come!” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner