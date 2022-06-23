Submit Release
Church of Scientology of Sacramento Hosts Open House featuring "The Way To Happiness"

Keynote Speaker segment of the event.

Keynote Speaker Sharon Wright President Robla Park Community Association

Public Gathering at the Church of Scientology

Public gathering in the main lobby area of the Sacramento Church of Scientology

Highlighting community work and the precepts of The Way To Happiness the Church of Scientology of Sacramento opened their doors to public and parishioners alike

This is a way toward a much safer and happier life for you and others.”
— L Ron Hubbard

SACRAMENTO, CA, US, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlighting community work and the precepts of The Way to Happiness the Church of Scientology of Sacramento opened their doors to public and parishioners alike.

The Way to Happiness is a non-religious common sense guide to better living written by L Ron Hubbard. The booklet contains 21 precepts covering such day-to-day conduct as: “Honor and help your parents”, “Love and help children” and “Be worthy of trust”. The focus for this event was the Precept “Set a Good Example”.

Special guest speaker Sharon Wright President of the Robla Park Community Association spoke to being engaged in projects in the community such as the National Night Out event put on each year at Robla Community Park and joint cleanups with the local Way to Happiness Chapter as well as the popularity of the booklet and its 21 precepts.

The local public affairs director of the Church presented video excerpts of the Way to Happiness video and PSAs highlighting “Set a Good Example” as well as spoke to a Chapter in the book covering the virtues on treating others with fairness, loyalty, forgiveness, politeness, dignity, admiration and a dozen other positive attributes. Thus embodying this quote from author L Ron Hubbard; “This is a way toward a much safer and happier life for you and others."

The event ended with a call for all in attendance to take time out and contribute to activities that put these precepts to work in the community. For more information about "The Way to Happiness" and the Church of Scientology, log on to their websites at: www.thewaytohappiness.org. And www.scientology.org.

Michael E Klagenberg
Church of Scientology
email us here
+1 916-319-5440

The Way to Happiness Video: Set a Good Example

