House Bill 1342 Printer's Number 1440
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in inheritance tax, further providing for transfers not subject to tax.
There were 1,147 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,465 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in inheritance tax, further providing for transfers not subject to tax.