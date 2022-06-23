Wheatland Road to be Closed in Shenango Township, Mercer County

​Wheatland Road (Route 3003) will be closed to through traffic from the intersection with Route 318 in West Middlesex to the intersection with Route 718 in Shenango Township, Mercer County. The roadway is expected to be closed from June 27 to July 1, 2022, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary so a pipe under the roadway near the Route 718 intersection can be replaced. Work will be completed by PennDOT employees from the Mercer County facility.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

