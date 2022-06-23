Colorado’s 277-Acre Hawk Ridge Ranch, Conveying with Water Rights, to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions & Compass

Set against the Colorado mountains, the homestead includes 3 separate residences, senior water rights, development potential, & more.

The 277 acres are extraordinary, with three move-in-ready residences, unparalleled mountain vistas, and significant water rights.” — Steven Shane, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set amidst the sprawling pastoral Colorado countryside on an astounding 277 acres, Hawk Ridge Ranch will auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with top listing agent Steven Shane of Compass Colorado. Listed for $21.5 million, the property will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held July 22nd–28th via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Hawk Ridge Ranch is the ultimate multigenerational legacy property for the discerning buyer," stated Steven Shane, Listing Agent. "The 277 acres are extraordinary, with three move-in-ready residences, unparalleled mountain vistas, and significant water rights. Hawk Ridge offers various options to the next owner to create their dream compound. I look forward to partnering again with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, as our combined expertise in the local area and the luxury auction realm will locate the best buyer for this one-of-a-kind ranch opportunity."

Three separate residences combine to create a dream frontier destination. The Northern residence, an authentic Tuscan home, is filled with remarkable details around each turn, all while providing every accoutrement necessary for formal or informal indoor and outdoor entertaining. Recently updated, the Southern residences offer gorgeous mountain contemporary design. With no shortage in acreage, a long-time aspiration of property buyers throughout America's storied history, this rare homestead also conveys with senior water rights. Find a different postcard-perfect vista at every turn: the rugged peaks of majestic Mt. Sopris soar skywards along the horizon, while the estate itself rolls between hills and sweeping valleys. Enjoy the natural habitat complete with endless Colorado wildlife and an indigenous landscape of pastures, wildflowers, and sensational sunsets, and come winter, explore the landscape on snowshoes, snowmobiles, or cross-country skis.

“It is a bittersweet moment to be passing along our long-time, family-held estate, but it has been a privilege for me and my family to develop such fond memories here over the years,“ stated seller, Malisa Minetree. “Hawk Ridge Ranch not only offers endless adventure, it presents unmatched, life-changing opportunities to invest in an estate that stands the test of time. The imagination is the only limit on what the estate could become. I know we are in good hands working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions and Compass every step of the way as we look to name the next owner.”

Features include a 6,795-square-foot Tuscan home with a sprawling great room and formal dining room, a kitchen with butler’s pantry, tumbled marble floors and oak wood flooring throughout, and numerous additional spaces, inclusive of a main level family room, primary suite, library, four en-suite bedrooms, and more; a recently remodeled 4,125-square-foot southern residence with a new roof, open floor plan and soaring ceilings, living, kitchen, dining, and flex rooms, a primary suite and four en-suite guest bedrooms, and French oak wood flooring and solid alder doors throughout; a second 2,270-square-foot southern guest house with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and full kitchen; 4-car garage, attached barn with 3 stalls and tack room; 3 storage bays with gravel flooring; outdoor areas with meticulous landscaping, patio/deck, and tennis court; and a guest/caretaker quarters— all just 10 minutes to Willits in Basalt, 30 minutes from Downtown Aspen and the Aspen airport, and just 45 minutes to Eagle Airport.

Carbondale lies at the epicenter of endless mountain adventure with its pristine location in the heart of Colorado’s central Rocky Mountains. Scenic views and outdoor recreation characterize this mountain town. This mid-valley location also offers limitless exploration to historical treasures like Redstone, Marble, and Glenwood Springs. Explore the thriving art districts and local distilleries, fly-fish along the Crystal River and Roaring Fork River, or hike, bike or drive though the Elk Mountains and marvel at West Elk Loop. Nestled in perfect privacy, Hawk Ridge Ranch sits only 30 minutes from bustling Aspen. Four seasons of luxury and outdoor adventure await, with ski areas to delight downhill or cross-country skiers of any skill level. Ski Vail one day and Snowmass the next. Take in some of the most spectacular hiking, biking, and sightseeing in North America. Five-star food and wine, shopping, cultural festivals, music, and nightlife are everyday luxuries. Enjoy the more exceptional things in life surrounded by the blue skies and fresh air of this incredible mountain paradise.

Hawk Ridge Ranch is available for showings daily 1–4PM and by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

