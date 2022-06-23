Submit Release
Attorney General Statement on SCOTUS decision defending gun rights

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement:

“This is a monumental decision reaffirming our fundamental right to keep and bear arms. Today’s opinion decision will eliminate the ‘tests’ lower courts often use to restrict this right. The U.S. Supreme Court gets it – the Second Amendment is not a second-class right.”

Attorney General Knudsen filed an amicus brief last year supporting the challenge to New York’s restrictive process for issuing concealed carry licenses.

Attorney General Statement on SCOTUS decision defending gun rights

