Offender Walks Away from Holton Conservation Camp

Sylmar, CA — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Cremale Herron, who walked away from the Holton Conservation Camp located in Sylmar, CA on June 23, 2022.

At about 12:45 am it was determined that Herron had left the Holton Conservation Camp without authorization. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were immediately dispatched to locate and apprehend Herron and law enforcement agencies were notified.

Herron, 32, is an African American male who is 5’6 feet tall, weighs 186 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Herron was sentenced to CDCR from San Bernardino County on October 3, 2017, to serve a ten-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm. He had been housed in the conservation camp since February 15, 2022, and was scheduled to be released in August 2023.

Anyone who sees Herron or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

