Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,445 in the last 365 days.

Offender Walks Away from Holton Conservation Camp

Sylmar, CA — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Cremale Herron, who walked away from the Holton Conservation Camp located in Sylmar, CA on June 23, 2022.

At about 12:45 am it was determined that Herron had left the Holton Conservation Camp without authorization. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were immediately dispatched to locate and apprehend Herron and law enforcement agencies were notified.

Herron, 32, is an African American male who is 5’6 feet tall, weighs 186 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Herron was sentenced to CDCR from San Bernardino County on October 3, 2017, to serve a ten-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm. He had been housed in the conservation camp since February 15, 2022, and was scheduled to be released in August 2023.

Anyone who sees Herron or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                Contact: CDCR Press Office

June 23, 2022                                                           (916) 445-4950 or opec@cdcr.ca.gov

You just read:

Offender Walks Away from Holton Conservation Camp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.