CIPIO.ai introduces "Vibe Check" empowering Marketers and Creators to drive more revenues from from Image Posts & Reels
Vibe Check, a Patent pending algorithm, is packed with Simulations, Predictions, and Recommendations on how Content will perform on Social Media platformsREDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPIO.ai, the Community Commerce company, announced at IHRSA its upcoming release of Vibe Check, a Patent Pending AI Assistance tool for Social Media videos and images to help Brands & Creators increase the ROI from their Reel creation. Its Community Commerce Platform has a series of applications that utilizes Web 2 and Web 3 technologies to empower brands to harness the power of their brand community to increase brand awareness, engagement, retention, and sales.
As Tiktok and Instagram Reel’s engagement rates have grown by 500% in the last year, brands and creator audiences have one resounding message: We love videos! According to Wyzol’s research, more than 99% of current video marketers will continue using video for marketing, and two-thirds plan to increase or maintain their spending. And what’s even more striking is that 87% of video marketers reported that videos are giving them a positive ROI — a world away from the lowly 33% who felt that way in 2015.
Video has become the number one source of information for 66% of people, and consumers spend an average of 6 hours and 48 minutes per week watching online videos. More than 500 million people watch daily videos on Facebook/Instagram and 1 billion on Tiktok.
This new trend is causing challenges for brand marketers and creators alike. Video creation is significantly more expensive and requires more creative imagination and time than image posts. What content the audience wants is changing in real time. CIPIO.ai is a mission to enable marketers and creators with cutting edge AI to discover, generate, analyze and predict video and content performance.
“We are obsessed with increasing brand awareness, engagement, followers, and sales through a series of applications on our Community Commerce Platform.” Says Growson Edwards, Co-founder of CIPIO.ai. “Vibe Check will enable marketers and creators alike to increase commerce with just a few clicks and assist them in producing high quality and high performing content.” continued Edwards.
The algorithm uses Peta bytes of images and video content to predict, recommend, and simulate current social media trends, the posts’ performance, and encourage audience engagement. A call to action is automatically built into every content Vibe Check recommends. The first app, Community Influencer Marketing (CIM), under the Community Commerce Platform, was released in October 2021 and has taken the fitness industry by storm. CIM is already helping Brands like World Gym, Crunch Fitness, Orangetheory, New York Sports Club, FitnessSF, XPonential Fitness, YouFit, and many more clubs dramatically increase their brand awareness Social Media Followers, and New Membership signups.
“CIPIO.ai has been at the forefront of using Data & AI for solving real business problems in the Fitness Industry,” says Troy Macfarland, Director of Marketing at FITNESS SF. “We have been working with CIPIO.ai’s Community Influencer Marketing platform and are excited to see the impact Vibe Check will have on our growth.”
“We are super excited about this early Q3 release as it significantly adds value to our customers. This is the radical automation of not just content, but also images and videos that both marketers and creators have been waiting to be delivered by AI,” said Kelly McDonald, Co-Founder at CIPIO.ai. “Vibe Check, by leveraging the power of AI/ML, provides marketers and creators with instant results. Unlike SEO or paid advertisements, with Vibe Check, there is no cold start to crafting world class content.” continued McDonald.
CIPIO.ai, the Community Commerce Company, is on a mission to help brands increase sales through the power of Community, Content, and Context. The award-winning Community Commerce Platform enables brands to increase sales through a series of applications, including Community Influencer Marketing, Share to Earn, and Vibe Check. Leading brands like World Gym, Everybody Eat, Crunch Fitness, BioVanta, Orangetheory, Dlish, New York Sports Club, FitnessSF, Dapper Boi, XPonential Fitness, YouFit, and many more have dramatically increased their awareness, social media followers, and new sales. Brand marketers and creators can sign up for free today by visiting CIPIO.ai or visit us at our booth #668 at IHRSA.
Ken Fortney
CIPIO.ai
+1 916-599-3415
Ken@CIPIO.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other