Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for June 23, 2022

Another Bill Signed Into Law

On June 16, I was honored to attend the bill signing ceremony for a measure I handled in the Senate, House Bill 1472. Now law, HB 1472 adds cryptocurrency to the list of financial transactions that are subject to the penalty provisions of money laundering. The governor also signed legislation into law to allow cottage foods to be sold online, increase access to addiction mitigation medication and protect property owners’ rights during eminent domain cases.

Senator White and Rep. Pike watch the governor sign HB 1472 into law.

Apply for a Gas Tax Refund

Missourians can apply for a refund for the fuel tax increase they paid at the pump since the incremental tax increase went into effect on Oct 1, 2021. Complete the worksheet and submit Form 4923-H to the Department of Revenue before Sept. 30 to apply for your refund. Remember to save your gas receipts for the next refund cycle to recoup the tax incremental increase next year.

Wearing Our Community’s Badge of Honor

What a humbling year this has been for my team and our community. Thanks to our steadfast advocacy, I was named a 2022 Business Champion by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry for my 100% voting record on pro-business and economic development legislation. In addition, I also received the Standing with Children award from Missouri KidsFirst for my legislative efforts to protect children.

Jessica Seitz, the executive director of Missouri KidsFirst, presents the Standing with Children award to Sen. White.

Natural Resources 2022 Photo Contest is Underway

Make sure to take plenty of pictures during your trips through Missouri’s beautiful state parks this summer and enter your favorite shots in the 2022 Missouri DNR Photo Contest before the Oct. 1 deadline. The contest’s categories are Natural Resources; Unique Places within Our Parks and Historic Sites; and People Enjoying Missouri’s Outdoors. The winning photos will be shared on the department’s website and social media outlets and displayed at next year’s Missouri State Fair.

Nominate a Veteran Honoree of the Day

The Department of Agriculture is encouraging Missourians to nominate a deserving veteran or active duty military service member to be recognized at the Missouri State Fair. The 11 chosen nominees will also be honored on their designated day with a Military Flag Retreat Ceremony at the fair, which runs Aug. 11-21. The nomination deadline is July 5.

MSSU Bids Farewell to Vice President

On June 30, Rob Yust will step down as vice president of business affairs at Missouri Southern State University after 28 years of loyal service. An esteemed 1981 alumnus of MSSU, Mr. Yust has served the university as chief accountant, treasurer and assistant vice president of business affairs during his tenure, providing oversight to the campus’ $145 million capital construction projects. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement, Rob!

Senator White, Rep. Bromley and Rep. Roberts congratulate Rob Yust on his retirement from Missouri Southern State University.

Paying Tribute to Local Organizations

I have enjoyed spending time in our community and honoring the historical milestones of two local organizations. Congratulations to the staff at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce which celebrated its 90th anniversary on June 9. I also want to give another shout-out to the Joplin Public Library for 120 years of service.

Senator White presents a resolution to the staff of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce commemorating 90 years of service to the business community.

Representatives Lane Roberts and Bob Bromley join Sen. White to congratulate the Joplin Public Library for 120 years of service to the community and five years at their current location.

Don’t Forget to Register to Vote!

The deadline to register to vote in the Aug. 2 Primary Election is July 6. Click here or call 800-669-8683 to register to vote or check your registration status. A list of the all of the candidates running for office may be found here.