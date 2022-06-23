Self Storage PropTech Leader OpenTech Alliance Promotes Bill Hoffman to Chief Revenue Officer

Bill Hoffman Promoted to CRO of Self Storage PropTech Leader OpenTech Alliance Bill Hoffman and OpenTech team at Inside Self Storage 2022 Expo

The technology solutions company leverages Hoffman's leadership experience at Infusionsoft, Microsoft and Sage Software to unite customer-facing teams.

Bill has been an invaluable asset to our company. Unifying the customer-facing teams at OpenTech will result in an improved employee and customer experience, and Bill is the best man for that job.” — Robert Chiti, OpenTech Founder and CEO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in the self storage industry, announced the promotion of Bill Hoffman to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective June 1, 2022. Hoffman, formerly the SVP of Sales and Channel Development, will lead the customer-focused divisions of the maturing technology company.

Following a 30+ year progressive career leading and leveraging teams of all sizes, Hoffman steps into the CRO role with a passion to drive the organization towards one goal — how OpenTech can best deliver success to its self storage partners.

In the early days in his new role, Hoffman primarily seeks to listen, learn, and align his teams around one common objective: “Let's define very clearly from day one that our job is to make sure, to the best of our ability, that every customer has an excellent experience when they engage with us, regardless of the person they engage,” stated Hoffman. “If we can't agree that the single most important thing we do is help each and every person we engage have a great experience, none of the other challenges or opportunities or changes I could make will matter.”

Hoffman is a proven leader in the technology and process automation space, and has previously held executive positions at Infusionsoft, Microsoft, Sage Software and iTether Technologies, among others. His promotion is part of an ongoing investment into critical infrastructure and strategic leadership to propel the development of the nearly 20-year-old company to meet the needs of its self storage clients.

“Bill has been an invaluable asset to the growth of our company — internal teams and customers alike have felt the impact of his presence and passion to serve,” stated Robert Chiti, OpenTech Founder and CEO. “We feel unifying the customer-facing teams at OpenTech will result in an improved employee and customer experience, and Bill is the best man for that job.”

Self storage, often characterized as the biggest small industry in the world, is a $48 billion global market projected to reach a value of $64 billion by 2026.* With over 50,000 locations operating over 1.9 billion square feet in rentable storage space, industry figures show more self storage facilities in the US than all McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King franchises combined. At OpenTech Alliance, Hoffman’s teams currently serve a portfolio of 10,000+ facilities throughout North America with its platform of INSOMNIAC® self storage solutions.