Santa Barbara Audubon Society and Sage Hill Films Release New Film - Birds of Lake Los Carneros

Birds of Lake Los Carneros, shot at the special Lake Los Carneros Natural and Historical Preserve (LLC) owned and managed by the City of Goleta, in California

Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) and prize-winning filmmaker Michael Love are thrilled to announce a newly produced film, Birds of Lake Los Carneros.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) and prize-winning filmmaker Michael Love are thrilled to announce a newly produced film, Birds of Lake Los Carneros, shot at the special Lake Los Carneros Natural and Historical Preserve (LLC) owned and managed by the City of Goleta, in California. The innovative film is rich in bird conservation, local history, and ecology. Movie footage includes iconic shots of hummingbirds, predators, and new chicks as well as other important wildlife around the lake. Birds of Lake Los Carneros celebrates local and migrating birds at LLC, raises awareness about the importance of this open space for providing critical habitat to avifauna and other wildlife, and inspires community environmental stewardship and nature conservation of this stunning gem. The film can be viewed here: https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/learning-resources/ Guest appearances in the film include SBAS Board Field Trips Chair Peter Thompson leading a group and City of Goleta Councilman Stuart Kasdin birding with local students at LLC. The Lake is owned and managed by the City of Goleta. Bird lovers and film buffs will appreciate the biological diversity that director Love and cinematographer Elliot Lowndes capture in the seven-minute film. In addition to stunning cinematography, artists will enjoy original music composed for this film by Dr. Raphael Atlas, Professor Emeritus of Music, Smith College. Love says, “Working with Santa Barbara Audubon Society is a real pleasure, the people are wonderful, the topics are ones that are important to us as nature filmmakers, we learn more about local birds and always end up with a richer understanding of the natural world than when we began.” SBAS Executive Director Katherine Emery adds, “We love to collaborate with Sage Hill Films on educational outreach projects such as Birds of Lake Los Carneros that inspire protection of birds and open spaces in Santa Barbara County and clearly communicate the mission of our organization. The history of LLC is fascinating and the film’s in-depth content about birds and the lake’s ecology is unparalleled. Working with Michael, a gifted nature storyteller, is always a joy.”Thank you to Sage Hill Films, SBAS members, and the greater community for working together to protect birds and the LLC preserve. The film was made possible by a generous grant by the Mosher Foundation.About Santa Barbara Audubon SocietyFounded in 1963, SBAS’s mission is to protect area birdlife and habitat and connect people with birds through education, conservation and science. SBAS strengthens people’s connection to birds through outreach, local presentations and birding events, promotes avifauna protections through meetings with agency decision-makers, public comments, and conservation letters, and advances knowledge about birdlife through community and research-based science. To learn more about SBAS and how you may join and help our local birds, please visit https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/

Birds of Lake Los Carneros – Santa Barbara Audubon Society is pleased to share this beautiful film which celebrates local and migrating birds at LLC.