Santa Barbara Audubon Society Partners with the Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens for May Bird Month
Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) and Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens are partnering for May Bird Month with weekly events at the Garden. May 7, 14, and 22.
The SBAS is excited about this new collaboration with the Garden. It is an ideal opportunity to outreach about the synergistic relationship between native plants and healthy birds.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Barbara Audubon Society (SBAS) and Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens are partnering for May Bird Month with weekly events at the Garden. This is a new collaboration between the two local non-profits. The co-branded tables will be welcoming guests of the garden and birders on the mornings of May 7, 14, and 22nd from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting sbbg.org/reserve. The tables will include information about the organizations, owl pellet dissections, a bird bingo activity, and reading material about native plants, why they are important to birds, and how to create a bird-friendly garden with them.
— Katherine Emery, SBAS Executive Director.
The goal of this new collaboration is to deepen an understanding and awareness in the community about the critical relationship between healthy habitats and native plants for the protection and conservation of birds.
“The SBAS is excited about this new collaboration with the Garden. It is an ideal opportunity to outreach about the synergistic relationship between native plants and healthy birds. We are thrilled to celebrate bird-friendly gardens with our flock, welcome new members, and build this important community partnership” shared Katherine Emery, SBAS Executive Director.
“The Garden is pleased to partner with Santa Barbara Audubon for Bird Month. The relationship between plants and birds highlights ways that everyday actions can have big impacts on environmental outcomes. Native plants provide the shelter, nesting material, food, and particularly insects that birds need to survive. During this season of birds migrating and breeding, native plants are critical for the successful regeneration of the bird populations that provide beauty, support biodiversity, and contribute to a global effort for environmental conservation,” said Scot Pipkin, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Director of Education and Engagement.
Founded in 1963 when the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Bird Study Group became a chapter of the National Audubon Society, SBAS’s priority is to protect area birdlife. SBAS works to strengthen people’s connection to birds and nature through bird-related presentations and birding events, advocating for the protection of birds and their habitat, and advancing knowledge of birds through community and research-based science. To learn more about SBAS and how you can help our local birds, please visit https://santabarbaraaudubon.org/.
As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 5 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, seed bank, research labs, library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders – conserve native plants and habitats to ensure they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. Visit www.SBBG.org.
###
Maureen Russell
MKR Communications
+1 303-929-2711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn