The Kansas Mortgage Relief Program Is Helping Homeowners

The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) launched the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund (KHAF) on April 18th.

To date, the program has received 1,402 applications from 80 Kansas counties.

KHRC has approved assistance for 390 homeowners providing $2,962,161.

Please note that the program recently had some policy changes that might benefit you and/or the people you work with.

Past due Property Tax assistance can now include balances unpaid from prior to January 2020 – as long as it’s below $10,000.

– as long as it’s below $10,000. Maximum mortgage assistance was increased from $35,000 to $50,000.

from to Internet charges that are part of a “bundle” with phone or TV, cannot be paid.

The KHAF Call Center is available to assist with application questions or challenges.

KHAF Call Center 855-307-5423.

Please note that the KHAF program includes assistance for past due mortgage, property taxes, reverse mortgages in default, contract for deed (rent to own), home equity lines of credit, manufactured homes and more.

The program continues to require applicants to be 30 days or more past due on mortgage or property taxes to qualify .

Quotes from homeowners that have been helped by KHAF.

“Words cannot express how grateful we are! This will actually give us the opportunity to be on track and caught up. This is such a blessing to our family. Thank you for all your help.” “I received an email about a week ago that I was actually able to receive the grant assistance! This is an unbelievable help for my wife and I who just found out we are pregnant as well!” “I just wanted to say thank you. The fund is helping me with my back taxes and also with my electric bill. Thank you all so much.”

Assistance supports homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The KHAF program, supported through funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered by KHRC, helps qualifying Kansans get current on their mortgages and property taxes and avoid foreclosure.

The KHAF program provides:

Mortgage payments

Property taxes and charges

Utility, internet, and broadband fees

And more

To qualify for assistance, applicants must:

Own their primary residence in Kansas;

Provide valid proof of identification;

Meet income guidelines;

Be at risk of losing their home; and

Experience a documented financial hardship during the COVID pandemic.

Households earning up to 150 percent of their area’s median income are eligible to apply.

For example, a family of four living in Lyon County could earn up to $97,650 to qualify for assistance.

Eligible hardship must include a reduction in income or increase in living expenses associated with the pandemic.

Applications are accepted online, and assistance is paid directly to the lender or service provider.

Eligible homeowners may receive up to $35,000 in mortgage assistance and up to $10,000 in property charge and utility assistance.

The KHAF program was developed in consultation with housing stakeholders and community members through a public feedback process.

The program will operate until the state’s $56.6 million KHAF allocation is fully expended.

Homeowners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure that they receive assistance in a timely manner.

Applicants may check the status of their application at any time by logging in to the KHAF portal.

To learn more and apply, visit kshousingcorp.org.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) is a self-supporting, nonprofit, public corporation committed to helping Kansans access the safe, affordable housing they need and the dignity they deserve. KHRC serves as the state’s housing finance agency (HFA), administering essential housing and community programs to serve Kansans.