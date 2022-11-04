Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan to Create New Fashion Documentary

Fashion Leader Sima Azadegan of Sima Collezione Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan on the Red Carpet for Natasha Graziano Hollywood Premiere Sima Azadegan of Sima Collezione

Sima Azadegan to Create New Fashion Documentary About her Path to the Top” — Hollywood Sentinel

MALIBU, CA, US, November 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fashion Designer Sima Azadegan is pleased to announce her plans to create a new documentary film. The feature length film will be about her journey as a fashion designer and how she built her way up to the top. The documentary film will also include special, rare footage of the artist at work, behind the scenes with her team, and at the fashion shows on the runways in Paris, Milan, and more. Sima will also discuss her journey as an educator, as well as her dark night of the soul. Sima taught classical piano to students for years, after mastering the instrument herself as a child and young adult.Sima was hosted by the iconic American Cathedral in Paris for Paris City Fashion Week 2022 just last month. A rising star of the fashion world, Sima Azadegan showcased her fashion line of exquisite, hand-made dresses. On the road to elevating herself to the top in the world of fashion, Sima hired expert fashion help from Haus of Gaga, worked with European fashion branding experts from Milan, and assembled a team of seamstresses experienced in the fine craftsmanship of couture. She uses the finest silks and classic tailoring. Every dress has its own unique story. Sima has also created bespoke perfumes to pair with every individual dress. Her new documentary will help inspire others, and show new designers how they too can follow in her path.A History of GivingPrior to taking the fashion world by storm, Sima worked on the boards of several charities focused on the empowerment of women and medical needs of children. She helped raise millions of dollars to help the less fortunate, and today her brand continues the giving spirit with a portion of each dress that will be sold going to her brand’s charity. The dresses themselves came to her as what she calls downloads from the universe, only after a decades-long journey of inner consciousness.Along that journey, Sima states, “I would travel back and forth, working for Hadassah Hospital Neuromuscular Disease Foundation. I also became a counselor, where I would travel and teach Jewish spirituality to women all around Israel. And I worked very hard with Children’s Hospital. I loved them dearly at Children’s International. And I also worked with another organization called Beyond Vision, which helps children who cannot see. It teaches them through music. Through their love of music. To really see the world in a different way.”Sima Collezione: Art CoutureFounded by Sima Azadegan during the Covid shutdown and launched on the runways of New York, Paris, Milan, and Abu Dhabi a year later, the dresses of Sima Collezion are exceedingly rare. To qualify for the “haute couture” label, a fashion house must have a physical location in a certain area of Paris and create a certain number of dresses. Sima Collezione is essentially “art couture,” as many of the dresses are made exactly once, and the number of different dresses produced is very small. As of October 2022, there are currently fewer than a dozen Sima Collezione dresses available globally for purchase. The materials used to adorn Sima’s gowns are also produced in limited quantity, such as Swarovski crystal. The very creation of each dress of Sima Collezione was a ritual creation of spirit; a transcendence of the flesh, and a oneness with spirit for the artist.Of her fashion label, Sima states, “I feel we need to get light out into the universe. We need peace. These dresses reflect that and are imbued with meditative energies of peace and transcendence.” Her story is essentially, the story of each dress itself, with each one a communication to the woman wearing it beyond any ordinary piece of clothing. Sima explains, "It’s about my mission. Or it else these dresses would not have downloaded to me. So I have a mission. I have a purpose. I have a higher mission to do. And that is to help other ladies bring out their inner light. Now why do I say inner light, why do I say inner beauty? Because I think with this world, all of us would just be suffocated by the superficialities of the outside world if we didn't find our inner light."Sima Collezione: Artifacts of FashionAs explained by one spiritual scholar, "Just as some religious artifacts may be used to signify entry into a particular sacred space or point in time, so too is each dress of Sima Collezione created. Each of Sima's dresses hold that same transcendental connection, essentially freezing each spiritual awakening the artist experienced, into the life and existence of each dress itself. As a result, each dress worn serves as an artifact for the wearer, and the wearer in turn becomes an extension of the ritual started with the artist. With the right woman who wears each artifact--each dress; that circle of light is complete, as she embodies the ritual of light in walking form."The documentary film will be produced by an all star team assembled by Bruce Edwin Productions, which currently has one documentary, and three feature films in pre-production.Young Designers for MentorshipSima is now also giving back to new designers. Young designers interested in being considered to be mentored by the fashion designer do not have to be, but may currently be a student in fashion school. They should also have a basic understanding of pattern and an ability to sew. Those qualified may contact the designer through her site directly, or her publicist, below.

Sima Collezione Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week, Galerie Bourbon, 2022