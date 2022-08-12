Sima Azadegan Makes Red Carpet Appearance to Celebrate Law of Attraction Book Launch

Fashion Designer to the Stars Sima Azadegan on the Red Carpet for Natasha Graziano's Book Premiere Fashion Designer and CEO Sima Azadegan

Beverly Hills philanthropist / Sima Collezione founder Sima Azadegan made a special red carpet appearance for Natasha Graziano’s "Be It Until You Become It."

Sima Collezione is a clothing line of heart and soul. I hope that my truth and my story can trickle down and help other ladies and other people who are going through this journey.” — Sima Azadegan