REP. PATTERSON ENCOURAGES HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES & CURRENT COLLEGE STUDENTS TO APPLY FOR TEXAS ARMED SERVICES SCHOLARSHIP



by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

06/20/2022

(Frisco, TX) —State Representative Jared Patterson announced that he will once again nominate a House District 106 constituent, with the help of the District Veteran Committee, for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship Program (TASSP).

Each year, Texas state legislators may appoint one student for the TASSP, a state program created to encourage Texas students to complete their baccalaureate degree and participate in Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) at civilian colleges. The TASSP award amount for the 2022-2023 academic year will be up to $10,000.

Representative Patterson's office and the District Veterans Committee will accept and review applications over the next 6 weeks and make its selection by the beginning of August. Interested applicants should send their application form, resume, and a brief cover letter describing their interest in the scholarship and in ROTC to Representative Patterson. For more information about the TASSP or to apply for the scholarship, please send an email to: jared.patterson@house.texas.gov.

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Calendars, and Homeland Security & Public Safety. He also serves on the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.



