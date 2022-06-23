Scott Bloom Named Host of No More Bad Events, an eSpeakers Podcast for Event Professionals
Premiering June 29 on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts and MoreLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Bloom, professional emcee, awards host and keynote speaker, has been named host of No More Bad Events, a podcast for event professionals seeking new ideas and strategies for staging flawless events.
An eSpeakers podcast production, No More Bad Events promises to decode legendary events and meetings while providing key insights that help event professionals navigate the challenges of executing events – from beginning to successful end.
Content will include insider secrets, non-traditional approaches and must-have ideas that consistently render nothing less than world-class events as shared by celebrated event organizers and contributors.
The inaugural episode of No More Bad Events is scheduled to premiere on June 29 and will feature a lively interview with Michael Cerbelli, President and CEO of Cerbelli Creative. A New York City legend, Cerbelli has been synonymous with producing some of the finest events in the world. He’s also known for producing The Hot List™ – a personal share of his favorite vendors and the hottest industry trends.
Bloom leads the discussion and Cerbelli follows with thought-provoking insights into what really makes a good event. From why it’s important to know which clients leave the toothpaste caps off… to taking on the toughest challenges head-on.
Future episodes will feature legendary greats like Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group; Michael Dominguez, President and CEO of Associated Luxury Hotels International; Marin Bright, founder and CEO of Smart Meetings as well as Dahlia El Gazzar, Tech Evangelist and Founder of Dahlia+Agency.
No More Bad Events is produced and presented by eSpeakers; the premier full-service platform for event organizers and sponsored by ImpactEleven, a comprehensive speaker support service.
A bi-weekly podcast, No More Bad Events can be found on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more.
About Scott Bloom
A former professional comedian, Scott Bloom has translated his public persona into pure corporate gold. And he’s made funny his business and business funny. Performing as a host and master of ceremonies for more than two decades, Scott is also a comedic keynote speaker and author of “You CAN Judge a Book by its Cover”, a ridiculously funny book of faux book covers that turn the how-to genre upside down and sideways.
