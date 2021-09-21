Scott Bloom Provides 3 Tips to Ensure Appropriately Funny Content from Conference Emcees
"There’s no doubt that the Me Too movement and cancel culture environment have inspired a much-needed exploration of our use of language. And corrections to the same.
In the workplace, employees are self-editing their humor to ensure they don’t inadvertently cross a line. If work humor is racy in nature, it can be considered harassment. If it’s gender or age-oriented, it can be considered simply offensive. With that in mind, it’s a natural that your funny conference emcee will also need to monitor their language and content.
But how much is too much? And what’s considered appropriate in the corporate environment, especially as it’s delivered by your business meeting emcee?
With 25 years of hosting experience, I understand that “appropriate” may differ from company to company. But in general, and to ensure an overall positive experience, it’s important to avoid words or phrases that can bring down the house in a negative way. Here are three things a meeting planner or producer can do to avoid an uncomfortable situation.
1) Hire a professional
Creds, creds and more creds. Check out how long your talent has been working and for whom. Check out his or her brand and positioning statement on their website. Talk to others who’ve used them to hear about their experience. Using an unknown quantity will bring you unknown results. And that's exactly what you don't want. So go for the real deal -- an industry professional with an established reputation for delivering a corporate-friendly performance.
2) Get buy-in from your emcee
Serious hosts will want to get to know you as much as you want to get to know them. Talk to them about your company’s policy and get a definitive buy-in from your talent about their willingness to adapt. If there’s any resistance, move on.
3) Provide a list of company-curated words and phrases that are off-limits
You don’t want to censor everything. It’s probably not necessary and it can deflate funny and leave audiences flat. However, you do want to ensure that the most sensitive topics are deflected. Provide that list and any corporate emcee worth their weight in gold will be amenable to honoring your guidelines.
Bottom line is that today’s environment calls for a pause in what defines funny and what doesn’t. And only you can determine what’s appropriate for your organization. But overall, funny still works. Laughter lightens burdens, inspires hope, connects people to others, and keeps them grounded, focused and alert. So let’s still do funny, but let’s do it smartly."
A professional comedian and former TV host, Scott Bloom has shifted his focus from the public platform to the private stage, working primarily with corporate audiences. He’s made funny his business and business funny. Performing as a host and master of ceremonies for more than two decades, Scott is also a comedic keynote speaker and author of “You CAN Judge a Book by Its Cover”, a funny book of faux book covers that turn the how-to genre upside down.
