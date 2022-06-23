PennDOT Changes Weight Restrictions on Bridge in Clearfield County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that it has changed weight restrictions on a bridge in Clearfield County.

Two miles north of Clearfield, the bridge spans Lick Run on Route 1006 (Goshen Road) in Goshen Township. The bridge was previously posted for a 32-ton weight limit for single vehicles and a 39-ton weight limit for combination vehicles. New weight limit signs were installed about two weeks ago noting a change to a 17-ton weight limit for single vehicles and a 21-ton weight limit for combination vehicles.

The 43-foot bridge dates from 1971 and carries an average of almost 500 vehicles each day. After a recent inspection, it was determined that lower weight postings were necessary until repairs can be made.

