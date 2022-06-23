Interstate 70 Yukon Off-Ramp Scheduled to Reopen

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the scheduled reopening of the eastbound Interstate 70 Yukon off-ramp. The ramp will reopen this afternoon Thursday, June 23.

The closure was put in place on April 27 for crews to perform reconstruction of the off-ramp.

Additionally, as part of the overall project, the following ramps and roadway remain closed:

The closures of the eastbound I-70 on and off ramps at the Madison interchange (Exit 54) are anticipated to remain in place through late July.

The portion of Route 3037 (Waltz Mill Road) between the roundabout at Waltz Mill Flats Road and the I-70 eastbound ramps is anticipated to remain closed through late June.

A posted detour is in place for the remaining closures:

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination north of the Madison interchange:

Traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Madison off ramp (Exit 54).

Travelling on eastbound I-70 with a destination south of the Madison interchange:

Traffic will use the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to redirect to westbound I-70 and use the Yukon off ramp (Exit 53), Huntingdon Road, and Wyano Waltz Mill Road.

Traffic attempting to enter eastbound I-70 from the Madison interchange:

Traffic will follow Wyano Waltz Mill Road to the eastbound I-70 Yukon on-ramp.

Traffic travelling northbound on Waltz Mill Road from south of I-70:

Traffic will follow Wyano Waltz Mill Road to the eastbound I-70 Yukon on-ramp and follow eastbound I-70 to the New Stanton interchange (Exit 57) to be redirected to westbound I-70 to the Madison off ramp (Exit 54), Hunker Waltz Mill Road, and Waltz Mill Road.

Traffic travelling southbound on Waltz Mill Road from north of I-70:

Traffic will follow Hunker Waltz Mill Road and westbound I-70 to the Yukon off ramp (Exit 53), Huntingdon Road, and Wyano Waltz Mill Road.

Crews from Trumbull Corporation are performing the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

