REDME HEDDUB ONE MAN BAND'S OPEN MIC MUSIC SHOWCASE

All singers are welcome to sign up now for the online deadline that ends on June 27, 22 at 11:59 pm

1590 DUNDAS ST. EAST MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to introduce the Redme Heddub open mic music showcase that will be taking place on June 29, 2022, in Mississauga Ontario.All singers are welcome to sign up now on https://lnkd.in/e5xsu4_Y and post on the messenger page.The Deadline Ends For Mississauga on June 27, 2022, at 11:59 pm.Only the selected singers will be notified to perform in the Redme Heddub Music Showcase. The best three of the 12 singers, will be selected online and receive the opportunity to perform in New York City. The two best singers will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000 each as well as studio vocal recording time.The deadline for Niagara Falls Ontario Canada ends on July 14, 2022, at 11:59 pm.Redme is famous for his passion for performing his own unique brand of top 10 instrumental melodies in the R&B, reggae, pop, and C&W styles of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and contemporary music.Redme will release his latest remixed singles in the United States and the United Kingdom. Titles include “Universal Hollywood,” “Wonderful to See You,” “Get Rich Quick,” and “Cross Life” taken from the upcoming “Back Riders” CD album due in 2025. Fans will be excited to know that three singles will also be out on June 23, 24, and 25, 2022.Redme Heddub One-Man-Band will be rocking you steady on June 29 and July 16, 2022, at the Cabana Lounge in Mississauga and at the Plush Imperial Club in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada on August 13, 2022.Early bird tickets are priced at only $25, and seating is limited. Get tickets now.He divides his time in the music scene between Mississauga and Berkley as well as Los Angeles in California.Lennon Records have sponsored the music showcase, and we still do not know why George Lennon did not dig deeper into the mind games.