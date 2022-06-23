DNR enforcement actions for June 23

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Dallas County

Wiese Industries, Inc.

Timely obtain construction permits; comply with all air quality construction permit requirements, especially the maintenance of required records; and pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Dickinson County

Wessels Oil Company, Inc.

Comply with Iowa's hazardous condition and spill reporting requirements; comply with Iowa's water quality regulations; and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Worth County

Craig Benjegerdes

Apply manure at rates consistent with the facility's manure management plan; submit an updated manure management plan that reflects the application of commercial nitrogen; sample the manure at the facility on an annual basis for the next four years; and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.