Fraser’s Help Me Connect Hub Connects Young Minnesota Families to Crucial Resources
Fraser was selected as one of 12 Help Me Connect Hubs in Minnesota, an initiative created with a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
This has created an important connection point for young families to not only learn about the resources available in the community, but also to have someone help them navigate those systems.”GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser was selected as one of 12 Help Me Connect Hubs in Minnesota, an initiative created with a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The initiative is reviewing and improving how Minnesota supports pregnant families and families with children five and under.
Fraser has partnered with a group of primary care providers, focusing on infants and toddlers, so families can easily access care from an office visit or a well-child check.
The Fraser hub includes a multidisciplinary team of community health workers, care advocates and mental health professionals in Golden Valley. There are both English and Spanish speakers to connect with more families. The hub provides resources and connections to basic community supports, including childcare, food, health care, transportation, affordable housing, disability services and job search supports.
They may also support the family in making referrals, filling out paperwork and coordinating a care plan. The team can also reach out to other Fraser mental health professionals skilled in early childhood best practices.
“This has created an important connection point for young families to not only learn about the resources available to them in the community, but also to have someone walk alongside and help them navigate those systems,” says Lindsey Brune, Fraser Director of Care Coordination.
The goals of the community resource hub include:
• Making it easier for families to get what they need
• Increasing access to services
• Growing community engagement
The hubs are an important way to engage families in decision-making, build trust and identify needs. In 2021, Fraser served 135 families. In 2022, the hub has initially connected with 67 families.
The Fraser hub staff has successfully connected young Minnesota families with insurance coverage, mental health services like Day Treatment and Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI), pediatric therapy services, parent-to-parent support networks, transportation services and food support services, like WIC and SNAP.
Fraser is Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. The organization’s mission is to make a meaningful and lasting difference for individuals and families living with diverse intellectual, emotional or physical needs, by providing a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. To learn more, visit fraser.org.
