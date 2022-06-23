Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,439 in the last 365 days.

Fraser’s Help Me Connect Hub Connects Young Minnesota Families to Crucial Resources

Fraser was selected as one of 12 Help Me Connect Hubs in Minnesota, an initiative created with a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This has created an important connection point for young families to not only learn about the resources available in the community, but also to have someone help them navigate those systems.”
— Lindsey Brune, Fraser Director of Care Coordination.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser was selected as one of 12 Help Me Connect Hubs in Minnesota, an initiative created with a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The initiative is reviewing and improving how Minnesota supports pregnant families and families with children five and under.

Fraser has partnered with a group of primary care providers, focusing on infants and toddlers, so families can easily access care from an office visit or a well-child check.

The Fraser hub includes a multidisciplinary team of community health workers, care advocates and mental health professionals in Golden Valley. There are both English and Spanish speakers to connect with more families. The hub provides resources and connections to basic community supports, including childcare, food, health care, transportation, affordable housing, disability services and job search supports.

They may also support the family in making referrals, filling out paperwork and coordinating a care plan. The team can also reach out to other Fraser mental health professionals skilled in early childhood best practices.

“This has created an important connection point for young families to not only learn about the resources available to them in the community, but also to have someone walk alongside and help them navigate those systems,” says Lindsey Brune, Fraser Director of Care Coordination.

The goals of the community resource hub include:
• Making it easier for families to get what they need
• Increasing access to services
• Growing community engagement
The hubs are an important way to engage families in decision-making, build trust and identify needs. In 2021, Fraser served 135 families. In 2022, the hub has initially connected with 67 families.

The Fraser hub staff has successfully connected young Minnesota families with insurance coverage, mental health services like Day Treatment and Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI), pediatric therapy services, parent-to-parent support networks, transportation services and food support services, like WIC and SNAP.

Fraser is Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. The organization’s mission is to make a meaningful and lasting difference for individuals and families living with diverse intellectual, emotional or physical needs, by providing a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. To learn more, visit fraser.org.

###

Nancy Baldrica
Fraser
+1 612-798-8355
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Fraser’s Help Me Connect Hub Connects Young Minnesota Families to Crucial Resources

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.