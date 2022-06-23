WEDO, THE DEFINITIVE NEO-BANKING, FINTECH SOCIAL NETWORKING APP PARTNERS WITH TRIPLE G VENTURES AND ANNOUNCES SEED RAISE
Wedo Empowers The Gig Economy, Making Independent Work Viable And Efficient For Everyone
Wedo is built to weather any storm (bear or bull), shaping, and empowering the independent economy with a complete suite of tools that is as easy to use as any social media app.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, the award-winning business management and growth firm focused on “tech for good”, today announced a new partnership with Wedo, the new app platform empowering the independent gig economy. Wedo is the 6-in-one app platform enabling the independent workforce to efficiently run their freelance business, build teams, manage their business and keep more money.
— Wedo Founder and CEO, Indiana (Indy) Gregg
Fresh on the back of a successful $3M seed raise in 2021, Wedo is now raising their second round, with a number of commitments already secured.
The pandemic has highlighted the importance of quick and convenient payment transactions. Combined with the ever-growing pressure on businesses to provide good customer service, the need for an all-in-one solution to both make payments and build a strong community is needed more than ever. That’s where Wedo comes into play.
Wedo Founder and CEO, Indiana (Indy) Gregg commented, “Wedo is so much more than just another payment app. Wedo is built to weather any storm (bear or bull), shaping, and empowering the independent economy with a complete suite of tools that is as easy to use as any social media app. With the app, clients can point, shoot, and live stream to up to a million people per call, connect with their clients, and have a steady communication flow with them in a one-to-one or group setting.” Indiana (Indy) Gregg, continued, “Virtually any business can use the app to save the time, money, and energy it takes to chase down payments and have an easy workflow with their customers, family, or audiences. Wedo is designed to improve people’s lives and level the playing field for small businesses and freelancers everywhere.”
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “Everyone at Triple G Ventures is delighted to be working with such an innovative, disruptive and meaningful brand. Indy and the whole Wedo team have such a unique vision and approach to redefining the way we work. With 52% of the global workforce will be freelance by 2027 and current platforms taking fees of 20% on the money freelancers make, the timing for Wedo couldn’t be more optimal. The fact that Wedo also has the potential to change the world for the better through empowering the fast-growing gig economy, makes this moment feel even more special.”
About Wedo
Wedo is a SaaS communication, community building and neo-banking services platform serving the $2T+ global freelancer and coaching market. Wedo helps businesses build their communities and networks and take and make payments seamlessly without the heavy fees, paywalls, or barriers. At its core, Wedo allows real-time live streaming commerce through its video/audio drop-in platform and the ability to take payments, send invoices and bank in one seamless application.
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures Triple G Ventures is the award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. Triple G is a consultancy scaling “tech for good” companies focused on the way we live, work, play and create. With a proven track record across IoT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Technology, Information Technology, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, Cleantech, and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Triple G was recently recognized with an International Stevie® Business Award, “Company of the Year”. For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
Sophio Beradze
Triple G Ventures
+1 800-918-8651
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn