Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 27
06/23/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 85
|Plumville to Home
|South Mahoning Twp.
|Pave/Manual Patching
|RT 119
|SR 119
|White Twp.
|Mowing
|RT 286
|SR 286
|
Green, Montgomery
Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 286
|SR 286
|
Conemaugh, Young,
Blacklick, Center Twps.
|Side Dozing
|RT 954
|
Plumville to
Smicksburg
|
South/West Mahoning
Twps.
|Manual Patch
|RT 1012
|SR 1012
|Cherryhill Twp.
|Parapet Repair
|RT 1024
|Hemlock Road
|Green Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1029
|
Flemming Summit
Road
|Green Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1032
|Arcadia Road
|Montgomery Twp
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1033
|Hillsdale Rd
|Montgomery Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1046
|Canoe Ridge Rd
|Canoe Twp.
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 1054
|
Steffey Church Rd/
Buffalo Lodge Rd
|Canoe Twp.
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 3001
|Hopewell Church Rd
|Blacklick Twp.
|Tow paving
|RT 3001
|
Campbells mill, Indiana Ave; Cornell,
Blairsville
|Blacklick/Burrell Twp
|Patching
|RT 3002
|Saltsburg Rd
|Conemaugh/Young Twps.
|Patching
|RT 3003
|Tunnelton Rd
|Conemaugh Twp
|Pataching
|RT 3007
|Clarksburg Rd
|Conemaugh Twp
|Patching
|RT 3008
|SR 3008
|Blacklick Twp
|Edge Patching
|RT 3009
|Newport Rd
|Conemaugh Twp
|Patching
|RT 3013
|SR 3013
|Blacklick Twp.
|Edge Boxing
|RT 3019
|Elders Ridge Rd
|Conemaugh/Young Twp
|Patching
|RT 3025
|Park Drive
|Young Twp
|Patching
|RT 3026
|SR 3026
|Armstrong Twp
|Edge Patching
|RT 4002
|SR 4002
|Armstrong Twp
|Off Bridge Drainage
|RT 4009
|Copper Valley Rd
|Washington Twp
|Drainage Pipe Replacement
|3 Digit State Routes
|
Various
SR 22,119,422
|County Wide County Wide
|Permanent Signs Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.