Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 27

06/23/2022

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
RT 85 Plumville to Home South Mahoning Twp. Pave/Manual Patching
RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Mowing
RT 286 SR 286

Green, Montgomery

Twp.

 Shoulder Cutting
RT 286 SR 286

Conemaugh, Young,

Blacklick, Center Twps.

 Side Dozing
RT 954

Plumville to

Smicksburg

South/West Mahoning

Twps.

 Manual Patch
RT 1012 SR 1012 Cherryhill Twp. Parapet Repair
RT 1024 Hemlock Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1029

Flemming Summit

Road

 Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1032 Arcadia Road Montgomery Twp Shoulder Cutting
RT 1033 Hillsdale Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting
RT 1046 Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe
RT 1054

Steffey Church Rd/

Buffalo Lodge Rd

 Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe
RT 3001 Hopewell Church Rd Blacklick Twp. Tow paving
RT 3001

Campbells mill, Indiana Ave; Cornell,

Blairsville

 Blacklick/Burrell Twp Patching
RT 3002 Saltsburg Rd Conemaugh/Young Twps. Patching
RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd Conemaugh Twp Pataching
RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd Conemaugh Twp Patching
RT 3008 SR 3008 Blacklick Twp Edge Patching
RT 3009 Newport Rd Conemaugh Twp Patching
RT 3013 SR 3013 Blacklick Twp. Edge Boxing
RT 3019 Elders Ridge Rd Conemaugh/Young Twp Patching
RT 3025 Park Drive Young Twp Patching
RT 3026 SR 3026 Armstrong Twp Edge Patching
RT 4002 SR 4002 Armstrong Twp Off Bridge Drainage
RT 4009 Copper Valley Rd Washington Twp Drainage Pipe Replacement
3 Digit State Routes

Various

SR 22,119,422

 County Wide County Wide Permanent Signs Mowing

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.


