Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of June 27

06/23/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 85 Plumville to Home South Mahoning Twp. Pave/Manual Patching RT 119 SR 119 White Twp. Mowing RT 286 SR 286 Green, Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch RT 1012 SR 1012 Cherryhill Twp. Parapet Repair RT 1024 Hemlock Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1029 Flemming Summit Road Green Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1032 Arcadia Road Montgomery Twp Shoulder Cutting RT 1033 Hillsdale Rd Montgomery Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1046 Canoe Ridge Rd Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/ Buffalo Lodge Rd Canoe Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 3001 Hopewell Church Rd Blacklick Twp. Tow paving RT 3001 Campbells mill, Indiana Ave; Cornell, Blairsville Blacklick/Burrell Twp Patching RT 3002 Saltsburg Rd Conemaugh/Young Twps. Patching RT 3003 Tunnelton Rd Conemaugh Twp Pataching RT 3007 Clarksburg Rd Conemaugh Twp Patching RT 3008 SR 3008 Blacklick Twp Edge Patching RT 3009 Newport Rd Conemaugh Twp Patching RT 3013 SR 3013 Blacklick Twp. Edge Boxing RT 3019 Elders Ridge Rd Conemaugh/Young Twp Patching RT 3025 Park Drive Young Twp Patching RT 3026 SR 3026 Armstrong Twp Edge Patching RT 4002 SR 4002 Armstrong Twp Off Bridge Drainage RT 4009 Copper Valley Rd Washington Twp Drainage Pipe Replacement 3 Digit State Routes Various SR 22,119,422 County Wide County Wide Permanent Signs Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.



