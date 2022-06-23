A first in the 3D printing market, filaments that are entirely biobased, compostable and made in Canada

QUEBEC, CANADA, June 23, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quebec company BOSK Bioproducts and the Ontario company Filaments.ca, are introducing an innovation to the 3D printing market: 3D printing filaments made with REGEN™. They are entirely biobased, compostable and made in Canada.REGEN™ is a 100% biobased and compostable bioplastic made by BOSK Bioproducts. This PHA compound is a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic. It contains no fossil-based or toxic chemical additives and is compatible with the processes and equipment in the plastics processing industry.“While developing the 3D printing filaments made with REGEN™, it was essential that the product remains free of toxic chemical additives. Indeed, it is a common practice in the industry to integrate fossil-based additives to improve the performance of bioplastics, but which have harmful impacts on the health of human beings and our environment. By offering entirely biobased and compostable filaments, BOSK wants to provide a solution to the 3D printing market, well known for the waste from failed prints.” says Laurence Boudreault, General Manager of BOSK Bioproducts.Bioplastic pellets made by BOSK are transformed into high-quality 3D printing filaments by Filaments.ca. Thanks to its manufacturing expertise and its well-established network built over several years, the Ontario company is the leader in Canada for 3D printing filaments and a key-partner for BOSK.“REGEN™ bioplastics are fully compatible with standard plastic processing equipment and processes. We contacted BOSK because we saw a great opportunity by combining our expertise in the distribution and manufacture of 3D printing filaments with this innovative bioplastic.” – Ron Rivkind, President of Filaments.caIn addition to biodegrading faster than commonly used PLA filaments, made with REGEN™ filaments also offer improved performance. They make it possible to print parts that are less brittle, with a smoother finish and better heat resistance.Made with REGEN™ filaments are ideal for printing small parts such as figurines, replacement parts, small home accessories, office supplies, game accessories, kitchen gadgets and much more...Made with REGEN™ filaments are available on Filaments.ca website. They are currently offered in 6 choices of colors and textures: natural, white, black, gray, red and even a filament with wood fibers.REGEN™ bioplastics can be used to make a multitude of products. According to BOSK, the 3D printing market, which transforms an electronic file into any object, is a logical point of entry for the introduction of REGEN™ bioplastics to consumers. According to Statista, this market, estimated at more than 12 billion in 2020, is characterized by strong annual growth of 17% driven by the introduction of innovative materials.

3D printing filaments from the future - Made with REGEN