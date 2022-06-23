The Partnership Announces Arrival of Proven Industry Visionary as Head of Creative Department
Lindsay Zarczynski joins The Partnership as Senior Group Creative Director, brings track record of success working on creative campaigns for major brands.
I’m excited about the enthusiasm she brings in building teams and pushing the work to new heights. ”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership announces the arrival of Lindsay Zarczynski as new head of the creative department at the Atlanta-based marketing and brand communications agency.
Zarczynski brings a decade of experience in the advertising industry to her role with The Partnership, having worked with global brands such as Samsung, Southwest Airlines, Ace Hardware, SharkNinja, and Carnival Cruise Lines.
“My passion lies in opening a toolbox of media, strategy, design, and copy to find the best creative solution to any business problem a client presents,” said Zarczynski. “Anything can be a creative opportunity if we look at the assignment holistically, finding the best way to solve partner needs while ensuring beautifully crafted, strategic execution.”
Zarczynski’s approach has a proven track record throughout her career, having enjoyed consistent success in her professional endeavors. Most recently, she spearheaded 10 campaigns in two years for SharkNinja, delivering impactful results for the client while raising the bar for what was creatively possible.
Beyond her ability to execute complex creative campaigns, Zarczynski also shares The Partnership’s values of contributing to the local community by building up those around her.
“I believe strongly in building an agency culture that mentors and grows talent and gives back as an active member of the community,” Zarczynski said. “These values have played a big role in my career and are big reasons I am thrilled to be joining The Partnership and working with this amazing group of talented individuals.”
In her role as the Senior Group Creative Director, Zarczynski will expand on The Partnership’s track record of fast-paced growth while delivering exceptional results. Her distinct combination of experience, interpersonal skills, and endless creativity will make her a valued and impactful member of the team.
“Lindsay is passionate about opening a toolbox of media, strategy, design, and copy to find the best creative solution for brand campaigns,” said Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership. “I’m excited about the enthusiasm she brings in building teams and pushing the work to new heights. She has a proven track record and embodies the values we share purpose, passion, and partnership.”
About The Partnership
The Partnership is Atlanta’s oldest-standing full-service marketing, branding, and public relations independent agency specializing in agriculture, healthcare, government, real estate, and academia – providing business solutions for over 40 years. The company prides itself on partnerships that rely on building deeper, more meaningful relationships between consumers and brands.
