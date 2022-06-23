New PM too embarrassed to stand with failed State Labor leader

23 June 2022

Felix Ellis, Liberal Member for Braddon



It was positive to see newly-minted Prime Minister Anthony Albanese endorse a Tasmanian Liberal Government-backed affordable housing project yesterday on his flying visit to Tasmania.

But one noticeable absence from his media conference was Labor leader Rebecca White.

It’s easy to understand why.

Under Ms White’s watch things have gone from bad to worse for Labor, from the omnishambles 2021 election to their vote going backward in the 2022 Federal Election.

Even the Labor Party’s National Secretary Paul Erickson had to acknowledge that “there are challenges for Labor in Tasmania that the party needs to thoroughly examine.”

There is only a week to go before Tasmanian Labor’s year-long review into its failed state election campaign and its toxic culture is due.

Time will tell if Labor has any idea on how to fix the mess they are in, or if like their vision for Tasmania, is completely devoid of a plan.

It’s clear that the Prime Minister wants to put as much distance between himself and the failing Tasmanian party as possible.

