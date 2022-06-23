Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,324 in the last 365 days.

VN-Australia to further boost trade and investment ties

VIETNAM, June 23 -  

Việt Nam's consulate-general in Australia Nguyễn Đăng Thắng speaks with participants at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Minh

SYDNEY — More than a hundred businesses from Việt Nam and Australia gathered for a trade and investment promotion event organised by the Australia Vietnam Business Council (AVBC) in Sydney, Australia. 

Speaking at the event, AVBC President Kiếm Đinh said the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy, signed in December last year, reaffirmed the two countries' commitment to strengthening ties and sustainable economic development. 

Việt Nam's consulate-general in Australia Nguyễn Đăng Thắng said Việt Nam-Australia relations have been built on a foundation of mutual respect and understanding, common interests and similar views on international events. 

The two countries have been and will stay committed to an open trading system and have ratified a number of regional and international trade agreements including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

As the two countries' premiers met on the side of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), they reiterated a bilateral goal to strengthen trade and investment, especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, forestry, seafood, manufacturing, tourism, digital economy and science and technology.

In the first five months of the year, export-import turnover between the two countries reached a record high of AUD$9 billion (US$6.22 billion), a 32.18 per cent increase from the same period last year despite severe disruptions in global commerce because of the pandemic. 

Two-way investment reached AUD$3.5 billion ($2.45 billion) with more than 75 per cent coming from Australian businesses, placing the Oceania economy among Việt Nam's top 20 international investors. 

Thắng said Việt Nam welcomes Australian businesses to join the South East Asian economy in its push for modernisation and economic development. 

Business representatives said it's time the business communities from the two countries explored more trade and investment opportunities and realised the vision set in the Australia-Vietnam Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy. — VNS

You just read:

VN-Australia to further boost trade and investment ties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.