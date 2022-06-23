The 3rd Annual Filmocracy Fest Is Returning With A Hybrid Digital and In-Person Program Event This July
Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmocracy, the hybrid boutique festival, will return for its third time, for in person screenings at the Lumiere Music Hall in Beverly Hills from July 14-17, with all titles available online via the Filmocracy platform.
After a successful 2021 Festival this past December, the founders opted to move the film exhibition portion of the event into summer. They will keep their Film Festival Summit in December, which will incorporate a new Film Festival Awards Program.
Taking place over four days, the Festival will celebrate a small number of narrative and documentary titles, independent in spirit and execution, with an emphasis on showcasing emerging voices.
Filmocracy’s Parent Company, Liquid Media Group returns as the festival's presenting sponsor, joined by founding sponsor iGEMS and partners Digital Cinema United, IndieFlix and Projektor.
"Last year's film, My Dead Dad, which sold to HBOMax on the heels of its sold out Festival premiere in LA, is a great example of what can happen when filmmakers are met with the support to get their stories in front of audiences,” said Liquid Media’s Chairman Josh Jackson, who delivered closing remarks to kick off the awards program during the December festival. “Liquid is proud to stand alongside Filmocracy Fest in support of solving for the current and future needs of filmmakers.”
Filmocracy Fest co-founder Jon Fitzgerald reinforces his passion for supporting independent voices with another strong line up. “We’re excited to bring these emerging filmmakers to Los Angeles audiences, a terrific combination of new voices, breakout performances and social impact stories,” said Fitzgerald.
The Festival continues to focus on socially relevant storytellers, which applies to a majority of movies selected for the 2022 slate. The event will be presenting four acclaimed documentaries ranging from topics on police brutality to diabetes diagnosis, all with inspirational subjects that celebrate the human spirit. As with the 2021 edition, these films will be connected to related causes via the Impact Expo, providing in-person and virtual audiences with the opportunity to learn more about the issues and take action.
Narrative selections include:
ALCHEMY OF THE SPIRIT directed by Steve Balderson tells the story of The Great American artist Oliver Black wakes to discover his wife Evelyn has died in their bed overnight. Brimming with magical realism, we enter a world in which the misconceptions of our belief in a solid reality are revealed. Space and time bend in a way to challenge the audience with what is real, what is illusion, and what is beyond. ALCHEMY OF THE SPIRIT explores the mysteries which transcend our physical universe and open a doorway into a different dimension, where ultimately, in the aftermath of death, there is an evolution of life which expands awareness, serenity and inner peace.
Documentary selections include:
THE HUMAN TRIAL directed by Lisa Hepner, in 2011, Lisa Hepner and her husband Guy Mossman heard about a radical stem cell treatment for diabetes, a disease that shockingly kills more than five million people each year. Driven by a desire to cure Lisa of her own type 1 diabetes (T1D), the filmmakers were given unprecedented, real-time access to a clinical trial -- only the sixth-ever embryonic stem cell trial in the world. What follows is an intimate journey with the patients and scientists who put themselves on the line to be first.
Social Impact Shorts include:
These Hands Were Made for Knockin' directed by Laura Herring, after losing his title match, a dispirited boxer must reconnect to his family legacy in order to overcome his demons and get back in the ring.
More information on the other films featured can be found here.
Visit Filmocracy Fest to learn more about each film featured and to purchase tickets.
###
About Filmocracy:
Filmocracy is a film and festival streaming platform that rewards users for discovering amazing independent films. Users earn virtual popcorn for watching and rating movies, which can be spent in their shop to earn movie tickets, redeem gift cards, or attend virtual film festivals hosted from around the world. Bringing a powerful combination of technologies together to enhance the virtual cinema and conference experience for filmmakers, industry professionals and audiences around the world. Filmocracy’s mission is to help all independent filmmakers reach wider audiences and grow their communities through storytelling. Festival Co-Founder Paul Jun serves as CEO of Filmocracy. In December 2020, Filmocracy staged the First Annual Filmocracy Fest, an all-digital juried film festival. Filmocracy Fest presented a slate of 44 films; panels; mentorship program; live performances; script readings; cause-related partners; and dozens of virtual conversations with directors and industry talent. Jon Fitzgerald served as Executive Director. Filmocracy also has a library of more than 3,500 titles for streaming that is constantly evolving and rotating and also hosts over 100 film festivals each year.
About iGEMS:
Led by industry veteran Jon Fitzgerald (Slamdance, AFI Fest, Santa Barbara Film Festival), iGEMStv is the most comprehensive film and TV recommendation engine on the market, combining human curation, audience sharing and machine learning. In 2021, iGEMSpro was added, as a resource for independent filmmakers and industry professionals. Presenting sponsor Liquid Media Group Ltd (NASDAQ: YVR) acquired Jon Fitzgerald’s iGEMStv in December 2021, as part of its growing network of tech and media properties.
About Liquid Media Group:
Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.
Jane Owen
Jane Owen Public Relations Inc
email us here