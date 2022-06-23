PRA Sarasota Adds Kelsey Clark as an Interior Designer

PRA Welcomes Kelsey Clark as an Interior Designer to PRA

PRA Welcomes Kelsey Clark as an Interior Designer to PRA

PRA Sarasota Welcomes Kelsey Clark as an Interior Designer

Kelsey fills a key role that strengthens on our Sarasota team. Her vast experience with all facets of interior design enhances our clients’ experience throughout the design process.”
— John Holz
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announces that Kelsey Clark has joined the firm’s Sarasota office as an Interior Designer.

Kelsey brings over seven years of experience in healthcare, commercial hospitality, residential, and senior living design. She completed her education in Massachusetts, attaining her Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Interior Architecture from Endicott College. In 2015, she relocated to Florida and sharpened her skills working as an Interior Designer and Project Manager before finding her place at PRA.

As an Interior Designer, Kelsey will collaborate with the design team to create a cohesive interior package to compliment the exterior shell. Through use of color, material and texture, she will assist clients to develop their vision into a built reality.

“Kelsey fills a key role that strengthens on our Sarasota team. Her vast experience with all facets of interior design enhances our clients’ experience throughout the design process. We are excited to engage her enthusiasm and creativity in dynamic projects including the SRQUS Venue Center, Rowlett Middle Academy Performing Center and Bayside Pet Resort at Wellen Park. ” said John Holz, Managing Partner of PRA Sarasota.


About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture and interior design of healthcare, higher education, religious, corporate, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. In addition to our office at in Downtown Sarasota, the firm has offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.

John Holz
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 4145815813
email us here

You just read:

PRA Sarasota Adds Kelsey Clark as an Interior Designer

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
John Holz
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 4145815813
Company/Organization
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
209 S Water St
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53204
United States
+1 414-410-2965
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
PRA Sarasota Adds Kelsey Clark as an Interior Designer
PRA Milwaukee Adds Shae Taylor and Rachel Wahlin as Marketing Coordinators
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP's Florida Office has Moved
View All Stories From This Author