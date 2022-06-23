PRA Sarasota Adds Kelsey Clark as an Interior Designer
Kelsey fills a key role that strengthens on our Sarasota team. Her vast experience with all facets of interior design enhances our clients’ experience throughout the design process.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative architecture and interior design firm Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA) announces that Kelsey Clark has joined the firm’s Sarasota office as an Interior Designer.
— John Holz
Kelsey brings over seven years of experience in healthcare, commercial hospitality, residential, and senior living design. She completed her education in Massachusetts, attaining her Bachelor of Science in Sustainable Interior Architecture from Endicott College. In 2015, she relocated to Florida and sharpened her skills working as an Interior Designer and Project Manager before finding her place at PRA.
As an Interior Designer, Kelsey will collaborate with the design team to create a cohesive interior package to compliment the exterior shell. Through use of color, material and texture, she will assist clients to develop their vision into a built reality.
“Kelsey fills a key role that strengthens on our Sarasota team. Her vast experience with all facets of interior design enhances our clients’ experience throughout the design process. We are excited to engage her enthusiasm and creativity in dynamic projects including the SRQUS Venue Center, Rowlett Middle Academy Performing Center and Bayside Pet Resort at Wellen Park. ” said John Holz, Managing Partner of PRA Sarasota.
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning, architecture and interior design of healthcare, higher education, religious, corporate, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. In addition to our office at in Downtown Sarasota, the firm has offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn or on Twitter at @PRAtweets.
