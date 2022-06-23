Green Globes Certification Tops 500 Million Square Feet
GBI reaches half a billion total square feet of certified commercial building space with the certification of the IDS Center in Minneapolis.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IDS Center in Minneapolis was awarded the Green Building Initiative’s (GBI’s) Three Green Globes certification achievement on June 21, 2022, bringing GBI’s total commercial square feet certified to more than 500 million. For nearly two decades, GBI has supported building owners, design teams and operations professionals by providing educational roadmaps and third-party certification to validate ESG and sustainability efforts while reducing climate impacts and improving the built environment. GBI’s commercially-focused Green Globes certification and its federal Guiding Principles Compliance verification programs have risen in prominence in recent years, driven by the market’s need for ESG validation and certification programs that are streamlined, comprehensive, and cost-effective. “GBI is excited to celebrate hitting 500 million square feet certified, and the IDS Center is a great example of an existing facility that is prioritizing stewardship, health and wellness, and resilience,” said Vicki Worden, GBI President & CEO.
IDS’ 1.5 million square foot office building is a prominent structure in downtown Minneapolis, standing 57 stories tall. “We take our responsibility to the environment seriously, and we are proud of the work we do to ensure the IDS Center—the heart of Downtown Minneapolis—remains a leader in smart sustainable investments," said Denise Horner, General Manager of the IDS Center. "We are honored to help bring GBI beyond the 500 million-square-foot milestone and will continue to optimize the property’s performance, reflecting our long-term commitment to lower carbon emissions.”
GBI is an international organization that offers education and thought leadership, creates comprehensive and consensus-based standards, and delivers innovative and user-friendly online tools that support team-based decision-making and validation of sustainability, health and wellness and resilience achievements. GBI’s Green Globes certification system is the only commercial building rating system to be approved as an American National Standard. It is widely adopted and used by corporations, REITs, and government including UPS, Fidelity Investments, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods, Amazon, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland, and many others.
Future innovative programs to be offered by GBI include validations for achievements in Health & Wellness and Net Zero and education on ESG for Real Estate Professionals. For more information or to use Green Globes on your building as a free trial, visit www.thegbi.org or contact GBI at info@thegbi.org.
About GBI
GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to reducing climate impacts by improving the built environment. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP), Green Globes Emerging Professional (GGEP), and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.
