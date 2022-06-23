PennDOT Completes Route 320 (S. Gulph Road) Improvement Project, Reopens Highway at Hanging Rock in Upper Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened Route 320 (South Gulph Road) today following the completion of a $9.2 million transportation improvement project to reconstruct, improve and realign the roadway away from the historic Hanging Rock in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.



"This project reinforces and improves our network and enhances safety on a heavily-traveled section of Route 320 (South Gulph Road), while also preserving the historical importance of Hanging Rock," said Acting District 6 Executive Louis Belmonte.



Route 320 (South Gulph Road) had been closed to through traffic between Upper Gulph Road and Arden Road since construction began on this contract in January 2020. Under this improvement project, PennDOT's contractor:



Realigned Route 320 (South Gulph Road) away from Hanging Rock, which had protruded into the roadway resulting in limited site distances;

Raised the profile of Route 320 (South Gulph Road) to meet the requirements for the 100-year flood elevation;

Reconstructed the cantilevered structure that carries Route 320 (South Gulph Road) over Gulph Creek;

Reconstructed the wall separating Route 320 (South Gulph Road) and Gulph Creek;

Added a southbound right-turn lane at the intersection with Upper Gulph Road;

Installed ADA curb ramps and traffic signal upgrades; and

Performed various drainage upgrades.



Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County was the general contractor on the project, which was financed with 100% state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

