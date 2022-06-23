Submit Release
Route 219/Bradford Bypass Work Will Bring Northbound Lane Restrictions

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that roadwork on a section of Route 219 will make northbound lane restrictions necessary.

Starting Monday, June 27, crews will be working on Route 219 from just south of Owens Way to Bolivar Drive. When work starts on Monday, motorists will encounter lane closures for northbound traffic—limiting northbound travel to one lane. The lane restrictions will be in effect 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. Motorists will need to be alert for signage and traffic devices related to the lane closures. As northbound work progresses and concludes over the summer, work activity will switch to the southbound lanes. PennDOT will issue a project update prior to that change.

Overall work on this project includes resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation across more than four miles of roadway. Other work includes guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Structure repairs/rehabilitation work will also take place on the bridge over Tunungwant Creek. That bridge is 357-feet long and carries an average of more than 6,700 vehicles each day.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $5.8 million job. All work is weather dependent. Work on this project is expected to complete by early November. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

 Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.                          

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
 Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

