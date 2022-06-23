Certain recreational facilities and restaurant dining-in suspended from 5pm

MACAU, June 23 - From 5pm today, a number of leisure facilities will be closed and dine-in service at restaurants and other food and beverage establishments will be banned, in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community.

The latest steps were outlined in Executive Order No. 102/2022, published today. It was issued based on an evaluation by Macao’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre regarding the community outbreak risk level faced by the city. The Chief Executive issued the order in line with Article 25 of the Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Measures outlined in Executive Order No. 102/2022, to become effective from 5pm, are:

1. Closure of the following facilities: cinemas, theatres, indoor amusement parks, game centres, cybercafes, billiard rooms, bowling centres, saunas, massage parlours, beauty salons, gyms, health clubs, karaoke lounges, bars, nightclubs, discotheques, dance parlours, cabaret venues, hair salons, and swimming pools ordinarily open to the public.

2. Suspension of provision to the public of any dine-in service either at restaurants or other food and beverage establishments. Takeaway services are not covered by the order.

In addition, leisure facilities managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, i.e., all parks, gardens, and recreational areas, Free Sports Ground areas, activity centres, indoor facilities, and exhibition halls, are being suspended from operation. The Sports Bureau’s sports facilities are being suspended too.