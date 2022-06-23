Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,197 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,328 in the last 365 days.

Certain recreational facilities and restaurant dining-in suspended from 5pm

MACAU, June 23 - From 5pm today, a number of leisure facilities will be closed and dine-in service at restaurants and other food and beverage establishments will be banned, in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community.

The latest steps were outlined in Executive Order No. 102/2022, published today. It was issued based on an evaluation by Macao’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre regarding the community outbreak risk level faced by the city. The Chief Executive issued the order in line with Article 25 of the Law on the Prevention, Control and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

Measures outlined in Executive Order No. 102/2022, to become effective from 5pm, are:

1. Closure of the following facilities: cinemas, theatres, indoor amusement parks, game centres, cybercafes, billiard rooms, bowling centres, saunas, massage parlours, beauty salons, gyms, health clubs, karaoke lounges, bars, nightclubs, discotheques, dance parlours, cabaret venues, hair salons, and swimming pools ordinarily open to the public.

2. Suspension of provision to the public of any dine-in service either at restaurants or other food and beverage establishments. Takeaway services are not covered by the order.

In addition, leisure facilities managed by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, i.e., all parks, gardens, and recreational areas, Free Sports Ground areas, activity centres, indoor facilities, and exhibition halls, are being suspended from operation. The Sports Bureau’s sports facilities are being suspended too.

You just read:

Certain recreational facilities and restaurant dining-in suspended from 5pm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.