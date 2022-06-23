Muvi Announces Virtual Recruitment Drive for Hiring Top Talent in the Streaming Industry Space

Muvi Virtual Walk-in Drive

With an aim to disrupt the streaming market, Muvi aims to reach out to over 500 professionals through this recruitment drive and hire like-minded individuals

BHUBANESHWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi - the global leader in cloud-based audio and video streaming platform services, has announced a virtual recruitment drive, scheduled for June 25 2022, between 10 am to 2:30 pm. Through its recruitment drive, the company plans to reach out to over 500 professionals focusing on hiring one skill each day and recruiting at least 50 to 60 people by the end of the drive.

The virtual walk-in drive is focused on hiring across a variety of roles in technology, including Automation Engineers, Software Developers/PHP Developers/JAVA Developers/JavaScript Developers/PHP FullStack Developers and other roles. The company is looking for experienced professionals with relevant experience and a bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or a similar field. Candidates with industry-leading courses/certifications in PHP, JAVA, JavaScript, IOS & Android App Development will have an advantage.

Interested candidates are requested to register themselves at the form given on the Virtual Drive Recruitment Page at https://www.muvi.com/walk-in-drive.html or send an email to careers@muvi.com.

The drive intends to showcase Muvi’s work culture and allow interested individuals to have a sneak preview of working with a global leader in its domain. Prashasti Prititpada, who serves as the Director of HR, Muvi and her team will be leading this drive. Anticipating a good turnout, she envisions helping the company with onboarding some exceptional talent through the drive.

Speaking about the drive, Prashasti Pritipada, Director of HR, Muvi said “ In the coming years, Muvi is poised to capture a sizable portion of the streaming solutions provider talent marketplace. Last year alone, we set ourselves on the path of talent expansion by onboarding an additional 150 professionals. This solidifies our position as a leader in the Streaming and OTT platform development space.”

She also added, “With this drive, we aim to sieve through the untapped talent pool and hire passionate individuals who believe in our vision and will play an instrumental role in pushing Muvi onto the path of hyper-growth”.

Hired candidates will work full-time with the Muvi team, and will be based out of the company’s engineering division in Bhubaneswar depending on the job they have applied for, while hirings may opt for remote working facilities if permitted. Muvi employees enjoy tremendous opportunities to learn, grow and succeed both professionally and personally.

Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting our Recruitment Page at https://www.muvi.com/walk-in-drive.html or check out the company’s official social media handles.

