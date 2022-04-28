MUVI Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

Muvi LLC - An ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certified Company Muvi LLC - An ISO Certified Company

Market leader in OTT platform development space now recognized by the global standard for its commitment to information security management

One of our highest priorities is to ensure that our customers are provided with the highest level of security when it comes to protecting personal data stored in public cloud computing environments” — Chidananda Puri, Head of Compliance, Muvi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muvi (www.muvi.com), one of the leading OTT streaming platform and enterprise SaaS solution providers, has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification for information security management systems (ISMS), further demonstrating the company’s commitment to the highest level of internal compliance and Security.

The ISO 27001 is a comprehensive security management standard that specifies a set of best practices and controls. The International Standards Organization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental organization that brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. Receiving ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification confirms that Muvi’s products have successfully passed an independent audit that development and software engineering methodologies follow and adhere to standards and best practices. Muvi engaged with TUV SUD in a rigorous third-party audit of its internal ISMS processes in information security, cybersecurity and privacy protection

Benefits of Muvi’s ISO 27001 certification include:

* Increased reliability and security of systems and information

* Improved customer and business partner confidence

* Increased business resilience with defined processes for business continuity

* Compliance with business, legal, contractual, and regulatory requirements

* Improved management processes and integration with risk strategies

Muvi has previously adopted a broad set of security best practices, including the latest IT systems, anti-virus protection, data storage and back-ups, IT Change Management, and event logging. The newly-achieved ISO certification confirms Muvi’s ongoing commitment to the security, confidentiality, and high availability of its services.

Led by Chidananda Puri, Muvi’s Head of Compliance and his team, achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an information security management system within the context of the organization and requirements for the assessment and treatment of information security risks tailored to the needs of the organization.

Speaking about the achievement, Chidananda Puri, Muvi’s Head of Compliance, said “At Muvi, transparency and trust are at the centre of everything we do. One of our highest priorities is to ensure the security and integrity of our customers’ content. We are committed to ensuring our customers have the highest level of security when it comes to protecting personal data stored in public cloud computing environments”.

“Thanks to the hard work of our team, our ISO 27001 accreditation will align and deliver the best practices in security controls, information technology and cybersecurity to our customers.”, he added.

Muvi’s products are used by Enterprise and SMB customers that cater to millions of users across the world.