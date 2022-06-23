Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive heat shield market size is expected to grow from $11.82 billion in 2021 to $13.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The global automotive heat shields market size is expected to grow to $16.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The growing focus on heat shields made of lightweight material is contributing to the automotive heat shield market growth.

The automotive heat shield market consists of sales of automotive heat shields by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture automotive heat shields that are designed to absorb excessive heat by absorbing, reflecting, or dissipating the heat. A heat shield is expected to have high thermal resistance and high thermal emittance. The heat shield helps in protecting the parts from the heat and also deflects them away or by absorbing them.

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Trends

The companies in the market are increasingly investing in soundproof heat shields. Soundproof heat shields are increasingly being used to meet some of the government rules for noise reduction.

Global Automotive Heat Shield Market Segments

The global automotive heat shield market is segmented:

By Material Type: Metallic, Non-Metallic

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Product Type: Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich

By Application: Exhaust System Heat Shield, Turbocharger Heat Shield, Under Bonnet Heat Shield, Engine Compartment Heat Shield, Under Chassis

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global automotive heat shield market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive heat shield market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive heat shield market, automotive heat shield global market share, automotive heat shield global market segmentation and geographies, automotive heat shield global market players, automotive heat shield global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive heat shield market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Autoneum, Carcoustics, Dana Incorporated, Elringklinger, Lydall, Morgan Advanced Materials, Tenneco, UGN, Covpress, DuPont, Federal-Mogul Corporation, and Happich.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

