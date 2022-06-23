ParentsnKids.org Continues to Expand; Adds Content on Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Children

A leading blog developed by parenting experts to provide trustworthy content about parenting has expanded.

UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, over 13.6 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Approximately 5.7 million reported cases have been added in 2022. That’s why the creators of a new blog at ParentsnKids.org is proud to announce that it continues to expand, adding helpful content on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

“There is a plethora of rich, trustworthy, and helpful content added to our website,” a company spokesperson for ParentsnKids.org said.

The company spokesperson noted that there is no greater responsibility than bringing up the next generation.

Regarding the newly added content, website visitors can read articles such as:

• Keeping COVID-19 out of your holiday gatherings.

• COVID-19 Pandemic and Children’s Mental Health in the Long Term.

• The CDC’s Newest Safety Guidelines for Students Attending School During COVID-19.

• At-Home COVID Tests.

And more.

Having been parents themselves, company representatives said they understand the joys and challenges of raising children.

“Think of us as your family’s hidden weapon when it comes to making important parenting decisions because the knowledge and advice you find here are from people you can trust,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding its commitment to the success of parents who visit the website, the spokesperson noted that it strives to provide our community of caregivers with the best parenting content possible.

“All parents and families are welcome here, regardless of their racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic background,” the spokesperson said. “A diverse team of authors, editors, and subject matter experts collaborates on our style guide and content, which is regularly updated to reflect current social norms and remove any obsolete gender stereotypes.”

For more information, please visit https://www.parentsnkids.org/, or send an email to accounts@thebrookshire.com for comments, suggestions, or corrections to share.

About ParentsnKids.org

We present our readers with accurate, trustworthy, credible, interesting, and well-balanced information about parenting. The material you see on parentsnkids.org is put together by a team of seasoned editors and parenting journalists.